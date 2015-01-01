New irrigation device gives you more control.

“I can honestly say, if we had not switched to DRI, we would have lost this entire orchard. We simply didn’t have enough water! We now irrigate with DRI using only 40% of the water we used last year with fan jets. Look at all the new growth!”

Gary N. Alldrin

President/Owner

Alldrin Brothers Almonds

Oakdale, California, USA

“I love DRI! It uses less water and labor for irrigating. It’s so easy! They never plug! The new citrus plantings have responded great to DRI!”

Steven Guzman

Irrigation Specialist

Cecilia Packing

California, USA

“I’ve been able to dial in the irrigation cycles so that the water is completely underground. It’s a substantial savings in water & energy…about 60% from my normal drip. Also, the weed problem has been almost eliminated.”

John Kiely

Vineyard Engineer

Maness Vineyards Estate

Jamul, California, USA

“We’ve given farmers a tool to help them grow and prosper. As the world’s population continues to grow, farmers can now meet that demand. Robust health of the farming industry assures the health and well being for world populations in the future.”

Jeff Ciudaj

DRI Inventor

Deep Root Irrigation, LLC

